Emily Hunt, 25, of the 1600 block of Southpointe Drive in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Haylee Belyeah, 22, of the 7500 block of Washington Street in Sutter was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:16 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Maria Soto-Escobedo, 45, of the 400 block of Woodbridge Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner and assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Becky Brown, 52, of the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:25 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Domingo Cruz Robles, 28, of Oroville was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:46 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Garrett Martin, 30, of the 800 block of Morley Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:52 a.m. on Saturday under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Carlos Valencia, 19, of the 400 block of Pine Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:57 p.m. on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and evading a peace officer. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.