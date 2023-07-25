FELONY ARRESTS
Faleesha Boyd, 37, of Redding was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 2:59 p.m. on Monday under suspicion of vehicle theft. She was booked into the Shasta County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Lucas Espindola, 30, of the 900 block of Large Drive in Williams was arrested by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. on Monday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
Arturo Vega, 27, of Colusa was arrested by the Colusa Police Department at 1:28 a.m. on Monday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Colusa County Jail.
