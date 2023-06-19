FELONY ARRESTS
Stephanie Sears, 34, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:17 p.m. on Thursday under suspicion of committing assault with a deadly weapon. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jesse Lookingbill, 48, of the 15000 block of Summy Road in Meridian was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery against a spouse or partner. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Damon Pope, 56, of the 10000 block of Larkin road in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury against a spouse or partner.
Alexia Delhorno, 23, of Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday under suspicion of assault. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jose Gomez-Murillo, 48, of Olivehurst was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday under suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Victor Alcantar, 28, of the 1500 block of Clark Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:07 a.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Samantha Athanasopoulos, 36, of the 1300 block of S Walton Avenue in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department 6:15 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
