FELONY ARRESTS
Adil Khan, 332, of the 2800 block of Peach Street in Live Oak was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:22 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of battery. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dacota Dryden, 19, of the 1100 block of Nadene Drive in Marysville was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:43 a.m. on Sunday under suspicion of inflicting corporal injury against a spouse or partner. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Michael Ramirez, 36, of the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue in Olivehurst was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ricardo Mora-Ramirez, 22, of the 1700 block of Franklin Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6 p.m. on Friday under suspicion of driving under the influence and causing great bodily injury. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
