According to a recent crime statistics report provided by the Yuba Community College District Police Department, Yuba College campuses in Marysville and Yuba City have been relatively safe for students.
Last year, just three on-campus offenses were reported -- two motor vehicle thefts and one burglary -- and three off-campus offenses on adjacent public property were reported, according to a release from the college.
While the rate of instances may have been affected by pandemic restrictions and the inclusion of distance learning, it marks a significant decrease from the eight incidents reported each year in 2018 and 2019.
In response, Yuba College President Tawny Dotson said in the release that “we continue to seek ways to ensure our campus environments are safe and welcoming for students, employees, and community members. Throughout the pandemic, Yuba College has remained open and it’s reassuring to know that we continued to provide a safe environment for those on site.”
For more information on these statistics, visit www.yccd.edu/central-services/campus-safety/jeanne-clery-report/.