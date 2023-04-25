Sutter County Victim Services honored three victims of crimes during its eighth annual Courage Awards on Tuesday. This event is held in concurrence with National Crime Victims’ Rights Week which lasts from April 23 through April 29.

Each year, Sutter County Victim Services acknowledges people who have shown bravery and resilience in the midst of a crime and the judicial aftermath. Program Manager Missy Castillo said that crime victims, law enforcement officials and bystanders have been awarded in the past.

Tags

Recommended for you