After more than a week of silence, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office answered questions Tuesday about a fatal accident that happened around State Route 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17.
When the Appeal first sought information regarding the incident that took place in Live Oak, the California Highway Patrol said the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office was handling the case. After an attempt to get more information from the sheriff’s department, the Appeal was initially told by Undersheriff Scott Smallwood that the incident was “currently under investigation” and when that investigation was finished, information would be released.
On Tuesday, Smallwood said that full details of the accident would not be released until an investigation is completed.
“This is a continuous investigation to determine who is at fault and if there will be criminal charges filed,” Smallwood said in an email to the Appeal. “This is all we can release at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.”
Smallwood said there was a call for service at about 4:22 p.m. on Sept. 17 after an accident that occurred on State Route 99 and Ivy Street in Live Oak.
According to Smallwood, the driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee, Esmeralda Perez, was traveling northbound on SR99 and collided “into” a brown Toyota Camry driven by Beatriz Montero Curiel at the intersection of SR99 and Ivy Street.
Smallwood said Curiel’s Camry was turning left from southbound SR99 to Ivy Street, crossing the two northbound SR99 lanes.
Curiel, who died as a result of the collision, was not wearing a seatbelt, Smallwood said. Perez was transported to a hospital with major injuries but was later released.
“That is all I can provide at this time,” Smallwood said. “This case has been turned over to our detective unit for investigation.”