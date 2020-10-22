Critical fire weather conditions will continue into next week as a series of high wind events moves through the Yuba-Sutter region, forecasters said.
“... Critical fire weather concerns will continue today through tomorrow across interior northern California,” said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service-Sacramento office, on Thursday afternoon. “There will be a brief break on Saturday before a strong wind event is forecast to impact northern California Sunday through Monday.”
According to Chandler-Cooley, extreme fire weather conditions are possible.
Chandler-Cooley said north-to-east winds are forecast in the Valley and the foothills today, with gusts up to 30-45 miles per hour possible.
The National Weather Service extended a red flag warning through 5 p.m. today (Friday) due to critical fire weather conditions created by the gusty winds and dry conditions.
The warning is in effect for much of the North State, including Colusa County and most of Sutter County. A small portion of the northwest corner of Yuba County is also included.
A fire weather watch has also been issued for the next wind event as well, according to Chandler-Cooley, and will be in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday until Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“The strongest winds will be late Sunday through Monday, with breezy winds continuing through Tuesday,” said Chandler-Cooley.
Chandler-Cooley said the next wind event is forecast to be the strongest of the season thus far, bringing an increase of strong north-to-northeast winds late Sunday morning that will continue into Monday.
“At this point, we are forecasting peak wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour for much of the valley,” said Chandler-Cooley. “For the foothills or mountains, we are forecasting peak wind gusts of 40-60 miles per hour and possibly up to 70 miles per hour or greater in the favored gaps, canyons and ridgetops.”
According to Chandler-Cooley, the winds plus extremely low humidity levels and near-record dry fuels will create extreme fire weather conditions.
“Downed trees and power lines are also possible with these winds,” said Chandler-Cooley. “It is vital to prepare for wildfire now, ahead of this event.”
Paul Moreno, spokesperson for PG&E, said power was restored Thursday afternoon to the four residents of Colusa County affected by the last round of power shutoffs issued by the utility but another round may be in the works as PG&E continues to monitor weather conditions.
According to Moreno, coming weather conditions could result in another shutoff event in eastern Yuba County and western Colusa County as early as Sunday.
For more information, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/updates/.