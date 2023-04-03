With Easter just days away, Christians from several area churches will meet in Yuba City to “carry the cross” on the morning of Good Friday.
Set to begin at 9:30 a.m., those taking part will be starting at the Town Center fountain. According to the social media page created by organizers of the event, there also will be free food.
“Join other believers from many churches as we carry the cross. We will begin at the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City, proceeding up. Plumas Street, West on Colusa Highway to Gray Avenue, cross the street at the corner of Togo's, turn right, and proceed down Colusa Highway to Plumas Street. Then proceed down Plumas Street to the Town Center Fountain,” organizers said. “Everyone is encouraged to come and participate as we join as one body considering the magnitude of what Jesus suffered on behalf of mankind. Also, join with other believers in quiet worship and prayer.”
In the past, the annual event has served as a reminder to other Christians about Good Friday.
“It’s a good reminder for the community that something very significant took place 2,000 years ago,” Chris Madsen, pastor with Praise Chapel in Yuba City, said in 2019. “We notice a lot of people every year who see the cross and do a double take and forget that it’s Good Friday.”