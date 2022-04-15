On good Friday, members from churches across Yuba and Sutter counties came to honor their faith in a public ritual known as the Cross Walk.
This isn’t referring to the dashed lines that guide pedestrians safely across a street, this is the crucifix that symbolizes the Christian path to salvation.
A diverse crowd of around 100 followers walked from the Town Center Fountain in Yuba City to the Togo’s off Highway 20 and back, completing a 2.6-mile journey. During the walk, members took turns carrying two wooden crosses, a large one for adults and a smaller one for kids to use. Many cars honked as they passed to show support for their fellow believers.
“It’s a public demonstration,” said David Kugelman of Adventure Church in Yuba CIty. “Christ died publicly on a cross in front of his enemies and followers. He died publicly and I think it’s important that we demonstrate our faith publicly.”
The Cross Walk or “the way of suffering” has been a local annual tradition going on 30 years.
Wayne Wilcox participated in the majority of those years and is now the primary organizer of the event. Wilcox said he “took up the cross” after the passing of pastor Gene Simmons in 2017. He said the event is open to everyone and he hopes to keep seeing it grow.
Chris Madsen of Praise Chapel Church in Yuba City led the group in a small sermon and prayer before taking off to help in an emergency grief counseling appointment. Madsen said he appreciates the comradery that this event brings to the local community of believers. His sentiments were affirmed by a multitude of others.
“My favorite part is to see all the different churches come together to display our witness and show there are believers living here that support each other,” said Shellie Petty from The Bride Church of Yuba CIty. “I love the outpouring of the communities. This is how it’s supposed to be.”
There were many newcomers this year, ready to make connections and enjoy a nice day in the sun after recent rain showers. Missy Haury of Gridley, who has actually visited Jerusalem and participates in archaeological digs, said she didn’t even really know anything about the event. Haury was originally mistaken by guests to be a reporter for the Appeal-Democrat as she sat by the Town Center Fountain jotting notes.
“I’m so curious, I just show up at things,” said Haury. “But I feel this is a divine appointment.”
Another first-timer was Arlea Lambert and her young daughter Violet. Lambert heard about the event through her church and brought care packages to hand out to any homeless people they encountered on the way. One man who received Lambert’s package decided to join the walk and listen to the sermons given by various pastors.
“In every one of our homes there’s a cross leaning against your wall,” said Madsen. “It’s your own cross, mine is different from yours, yours is different then mine. … We all got a different cross to bear. But we’ve denied ourselves by just showing up here today and doing something.”