After an internet outage this past weekend that caused many flight delays, Sacramento International Airport is back up and running normal.
Although systems are working regularly, passengers are advised to be aware of bigger traveling crowds, now through Dec. 29.
“People will be traveling home or to their New Year’s plans,” said Samantha Mott, the spokesperson for the airport. “The earlier you can get there the better. You never know what you’re going to encounter, so by showing up early you can alleviate some of the stress that may come with traveling.”
Mott encourages passengers to arrive at least two hours in advance to allow time to park, check luggage, get through security, etc. Ticket lines are expected to be longer than normal with a prediction of up to 40-minute waits.
Parking may also take longer than usual and lots may fill to capacity, according to a recent press release. An interactive parking lot map is available on the airport website to give travelers real-time updates on available parking spaces.
To help avoid traffic there is also a free waiting area for drivers picking up passengers -- called the “cell phone lot,” which is a three-minute drive from each terminal. According to the press release it takes 25 minutes for a passenger to land and grab their belongings, so waiting in a designated area helps decrease congestion in front of terminals.
“My best traveling advice is just to get there early, sit down, have a drink and relax until it’s time to board.” Motts said.
For additional travel tips and updates visit https://sacramento.aero/smf.