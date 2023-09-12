Crowhurst2.jpg

Rain clouds pass over flooded rice paddies in Sutter County at sunset. Fluctuations in water and weather can greatly impact regional farmers and their crops, which has been the primary focus of the 2023 Crowhurst Memorial Essay Contest and Scholarship submissions.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The winners of this year’s Crowhurst Memorial Essay Contest and Scholarship are Iris Aguilar Ortiz and Cade Stafford. 

Ortiz, who graduated from Yuba City High School, was the first-place winner and recipient of the Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship. Stafford, who graduated from Sutter Union High School, was the runner up. Both essays were published in the 2023 summer edition of the Sutter County Museum’s quarterly Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you