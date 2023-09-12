The winners of this year’s Crowhurst Memorial Essay Contest and Scholarship are Iris Aguilar Ortiz and Cade Stafford.
Ortiz, who graduated from Yuba City High School, was the first-place winner and recipient of the Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship. Stafford, who graduated from Sutter Union High School, was the runner up. Both essays were published in the 2023 summer edition of the Sutter County Museum’s quarterly Bulletin.
The Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship was established in 1976 to commemorate the work of Estelle Peirano Crowhurst for her column “The Diary of a Housewife,” published in the Independent-Herald newspaper from 1950 to 1969 in Yuba City. The award also commemorates Crowhurst’s son, Thomas Crowhurst, who covered sports and had his own column, “The Sutter Notes,” from 1990 to 2000 for the Appeal-Democrat.
The Crowhurst scholarship is meant to increase knowledge of the history in Sutter County and encourage students interested in pursuing a career in journalism. This year’s theme was entitled, “Weather and Water: How Their Changes Affect Sutter County.”
Ortiz caught the judges attention with her intriguing, first-person account of rain in her opening paragraph. Marnee Crowhurst, a committee member of the Crowhurst Scholarship Fund, said that in addition to measuring submissions by journalistic standards such as grammar, punctuation, subject matter, and source content, judges look for engaging narratives and good story telling.
The essay begins with a recounting of Ortiz’s young brother singing “rain rain go away” and the familiar inconvenience of having to rearrange plans due to the weather. Her focus then turns to both the drought and historic rainfalls experienced in Sutter County over the past year. These fluctuations inevitably have impacts on the community at large, particularly those in agriculture. This seems to be Ortiz’s primary focus as she expresses her concerns over climate change and her desire to see the community thrive.
An excerpt from the end of her essay reads, “As Benjamin Franklin once said, ‘When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.’ And because of the importance of rain in this distinct community, I sing along with my brother, ‘Come again another day.’”
Crowhurst said this clever tie-in back to Ortiz’s opening helped judges decide on the winning entry.
Stafford’s work was also notable and took a more traditional and factual tone in its approach. While at times a tad repetitive, Stafford clearly laid out the domino type of effect that decreasing water levels can have on the surrounding crops and livestock of Sutter County and its ultimate impact on the local economy.
“Farmers are also facing new pests and diseases that are thriving in the changing climate,” wrote Stafford. “The warmer temperatures are creating an ideal environment for insects and other pests, and the lack of rain is making it harder to control their populations. This is leading to increased pesticide use, which has its own environmental and health risks. … The decrease in the availability of water and the impact of the wildfires are affecting the production and distribution of crops, which can lead to higher prices for consumers.”
Both Stafford and Ortiz received their award announcements over the spring and are now off pursuing their college education. Their full essays can be read online by visiting
The Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship remains open to any full-time high school seniors enrolled in a Sutter County school and there is no minimum GPA requirement. Winning essays will receive a $500 reward and be featured in Sutter County Museum’s quarterly publication along with any runner ups.