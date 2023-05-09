RosilesMemorial.jpg

Family and community members paid respects to a memorial lined with prayer candles and photos of Frank Rosiles, a 10-year-old boy who was killed on Feb. 5. A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held at the Olivehurst Linda Little League Field in Olivehurst on Feb. 9. 

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

According to court documents, a $30 million federal lawsuit was filed Monday in Sacramento against Yuba County, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and sheriff’s deputies after 10-year-old Frank Rosiles Jr. was shot and killed during an incident in Olivehurst in early February.

The suit alleges that due to a current transport policy followed by deputies with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and their actions following the shooting of the boy, Rosiles died.

Tags

Recommended for you