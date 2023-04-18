The Contractors State License Board is alerting residents throughout California about possible misleading and illegal advertisements being distributed by way of door flyers, door-to-door salespersons, and direct mail.
Officials with the board said these could potentially lead to solar and other contracting scams.
“The scams often resulting from these types of advertisements can be financially devastating to homeowners,” the board said. “They usually involve contractors who use high-pressure sales tactics to convince homeowners to sign contracts for work they may not be able to afford, or under the pretext there will be no cost to them.”
An example of a misleading advertisement suggests that Senate Bill 100 requires the federal government and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to provide solar for consumers “with no out of pocket expense.”
According to the board, Senate Bill 100, among other things, requires renewable energy and zero-carbon resources to supply 100% of electricity retail sales to end-use customers by 2045. The bill does not provide consumers with free solar.
“Homeowners may lose thousands of dollars by entering into a contract for a solar system that is significantly overpriced, they cannot afford, or obtain a loan that pays the contractor directly for work that may not be performed or completed,” the board said.
In response to this issue, the Contractors State License Board is recommending that consumers carefully research any contractor they may consider hiring. Consumers can check a contractor's license status on the board’s website, www.cslb.ca.gov, to be sure it is active and there are no pending complaints
Consumers also should get at least three bids for any work they are considering, ask contractors for references, and never agree to contractual or lending terms that are not in writing or they do not understand, the board said.
"Consumers need to be careful when considering any home improvement project, including solar installations," Contractors State License Board Registrar David Fogt said in a statement. "It is important to take the time to fully understand the contract terms and any payment obligations to avoid becoming the victim of a scam."
Consumers can report any illegal advertisements by filing an Advertising Complaint with the board. The Contractors State License Board also provides information to consumers considering solar on its Solar Smart page.