SolarFraud.jpg

Pictured are images of the front and back of an actual illegal advertisement recently mailed out in Sonoma County. This piece is misleading because it suggests solar will be free by claiming there are no out-of-pocket expenses. There are no programs in California that offer solar installation and solar-generated electricity for free.

 Courtesy of Contractors State License Board

The Contractors State License Board is alerting residents throughout California about possible misleading and illegal advertisements being distributed by way of door flyers, door-to-door salespersons, and direct mail.

Officials with the board said these could potentially lead to solar and other contracting scams.

Tags

Recommended for you