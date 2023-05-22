California State University, Chico President Gayle Hutchinson recently approved changing the name of one of the residence halls from Sutter Hall to Éstom Jámani after a thorough review of John Sutter’s legacy from whom the building was named after.

Friends of the Mechoopda, a group of faculty, staff and community members supporting local native concerns, initiated a review of the pioneer settler’s history, which affirmed how his business ventures came at the expense of Indigenous people, whom he enslaved, killed, and abused. The group presented its findings to Chico State’s Office of Tribal Relations in the fall of 2021.

