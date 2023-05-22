California State University, Chico President Gayle Hutchinson recently approved changing the name of one of the residence halls from Sutter Hall to Éstom Jámani after a thorough review of John Sutter’s legacy from whom the building was named after.
Friends of the Mechoopda, a group of faculty, staff and community members supporting local native concerns, initiated a review of the pioneer settler’s history, which affirmed how his business ventures came at the expense of Indigenous people, whom he enslaved, killed, and abused. The group presented its findings to Chico State’s Office of Tribal Relations in the fall of 2021.
In 2022, a committee of Chico State students, faculty and staff reviewed possible names for Sutter Hall. Officials said that after thoughtful consideration, Hutchinson approved the removal of the name as Sutter’s actions do not align with the core values of Chico State.
“While the University drew inspiration from our neighboring Northern California counties to name some of its buildings, John Sutter is the namesake of one of those counties,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “Our commitment to our strategic priority of equity, diversity and inclusion prompts us to consider ways in which our institution may be causing harm to any populations and preserving systemic racism – or simply condoning it through inaction. We cannot undo the harm caused, but we can course correct and make decisions that align with the university’s values.”
The building will be renamed Éstom Jámani, which translates to Middle Mountains, the northwestern Maidu term for the buttes rising from the valley floor south of Chico. Officials said the phrase reflects what the area was known as by the Mechoopda and other surrounding Maidu tribes prior to colonial contact.
“The decision to rename the building from someone who made a name for himself at the expense of indigenous people, and instead bestow it with a name of native origin is not just a symbolic gesture,” Director of Tribal Relations Rachel McBride-Praetorius said in a statement. “It is a powerful testament to the University’s commitment to recognizing and rectifying past injustice and fostering a respectful and equitable environment for all.”
Sutter Hall opened in the fall of 2010 and is the newest of the eight residence halls at Chico State. The five-story building is home to 244 students and includes a dining hall and café. The removal of the current signage will occur in late May, with plans to install permanent signage before the start of the fall semester, officials said.
“I appreciate the Friends of the Mechoopda and the committee for their diligence,” Hutchinson said. “I want to thank everyone involved for their thoughtful and fact-based approach while helping guide the University in this important step.”
Chico State is committed to advancing tribal relations and fostering a welcoming environment for native students, staff and faculty. Other efforts from the university to foster tribal relations include establishing a resolution for a territorial land acknowledgement, providing access to social, emotional, and academic support for Native American students, transferring ownership of the Butte Creek Ecological Preserve in 2022 from Chico State Enterprises to the Mechoopda Indian Tribe, working to complete reparations by summer of 2023 and arranging plans to relocate the Office of Tribal Relations to the Center for Continuing Education Building in June.