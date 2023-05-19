As part of $1.6 billion in state and federal funding that was allocated this week by the California Transportation Commission (CTC) to help transform and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, three projects in the Yuba-Sutter region were included in that approval.
State officials said the $1.6 billion available includes nearly $500 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $89 million in funding from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
In Marysville, $14.6 million, including $12.9 million in IIJA funds, for a California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) project was approved for a new pump plant at the State Route 70 Marysville railroad undercrossing and to reconstruct an existing pump plant at the Binney Junction railroad undercrossing, according to Caltrans.
In Yuba City, $153,000 in Senate Bill 1 funds was allocated to extend the Sutter Bicycle Path from Hooper Road to Harter Parkway on the north side of Jefferson Avenue and on Harter Parkway from Butte House Road to Spirit Way, Caltrans said.
In Yuba County, $2.7 million was allocated for the Cedar Lane Elementary School Safe Routes to School program in West Linda. Improvements will include new sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes and curb ramps, Caltrans said.
“The infrastructure projects funded with these state and federal dollars will benefit all Californians by reducing climate impacts, improving equity and access, and increasing traveler safety,” Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said in a statement. “These transformative investments are giving Caltrans the tools it needs to rebuild California.”
Other projects approved by the CTC this week include the following:
– Elk Grove: $980,000 in IIJA funds for the Kammerer Road extension, which includes modifying the Interstate 5-Hood Franklin Road interchange and constructing a railroad grade separation at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
– Sierra County Local Transportation Commission: $21,000 for project planning, programming, and monitoring.
– El Dorado County: $1.4 million for improvements to the Pony Express Bicycle and Pedestrian Trail, including the addition of 1.7 miles of bike lanes, reconstruction of pedestrian facilities and installation of flashing beacons.
“The IIJA, also known as the ‘Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’ is a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our energy, water, broadband and transportation systems,” Caltrans said. “Since November 2021, California has received $20 billion in federal infrastructure funding. That includes more than $15 billion in federal transportation funding to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging network, ports and waterways. These transportation investments alone have already created nearly 48,000 jobs.”
Caltrans said along with an “influx of federal funding,” California has made a multiyear infrastructure investment in transit and intercity rail projects, safe walking and biking options, and upgrades to the state’s “economy-powering supply chain.”
Senate Bill 1, officials said, provides “$5 billion in transportation funding annually that is shared equally between state and local agencies.”