Lots of classes had to adapt to having schools closed to in-person instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jami Larson, director of categorical programs at Marysville Joint Unified School District, said COVID-19 affected all of education, but noted career and technical education classes are typically very hands-on.
“We have tapped the imagination and creativity of CTE teachers,” Larson said. “... They have gone to great lengths to recreate learning environments in a digital world.”
Tim Levitt, culinary teacher at Lindhurst High School, said on a normal day, the students get hands-on experience in the kitchen – at the school, they have a training kitchen with different stations as well as a commercial kitchen.
However, they have had to shift to an online platform in conjunction with the curriculum.
Levitt said there are several online tools for culinary classes but there are also times during the day where the students can get in touch with Levitt so they can cook in their own kitchens at home.
“What I do is I have certain times during the day that the students can get in touch and go into their cupboards or refrigerator and see what they got and make something out of it,” Levitt said.
Moveen Khan, a graphic design and business management teacher at Marysville High School, said her business classes teach students how to run and manage a business along with risk management and starting businesses.
Through the class, they have an actual design business that does custom decals for the school and community.
During the design classes, the students learn about photography and creating designs – they also take several field trips, Khan said, along with having an art show.
She said they went to Google Classroom but she said a former student also helped set up a virtual art show.
“It really didn’t stop us from moving on, we just had to make some modifications,” Khan said.
She said the classes also have social media accounts where students’ work is shared.
“I’ve always enjoyed teaching and the connection (with students),” Khan said. “... It’s hard to make those kinds of connections through distance learning … We can all make connections in different ways and that’s the most important (thing).”
Kayla Coughlin, an agriculture science teacher at Marysville High School, said the class is typically busy with labs and doing work in the barn and greenhouse.
But her classes have also had to use online resources – including using a program for her leadership class that’s backed by industry and lessons include videos, assessments and assessments for certification.
Coughlin said while they haven’t had the opportunity for all of the hands-on activities in the ag classes, students do a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project that can involve raising animals, tending to a garden, etc., and some have been able to do that at home.
“A lot (of students) went to work. They’re working in the fields, some are working with contractors, some have been essential employees,” Coughlin said. “... We’re really lucky. I teach in a phenomenal district. Our entire staff and district have been supportive and worked hard to make sure students were engaging.”