While Cthulhu himself might be trapped under the ocean, the musical production in his name sake was a breath of fresh air.
Most easily compared to “Avenue Q” or the fictional Count Dracula rock opera from the movie “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” Josh Gross’s “Cthulhu: the Musical!” was a multimedia sensation full of laughs, horrors, and surprises.
Loosely based on “The Call of Cthulhu,” a 1920s short story by H.P. Lovecraft, the plot follows the plight of Francine Thurston and John LaGrasse who struggle to find the meaning behind their tormentous dreams. LaGrasse seeks the help of Thurston in identifying a strange statue, not knowing her own dark connection to the item. The two soon find themselves in a self-forbidden love triangle as Thurston refuses to become romantically involved with anyone until she can solve the mystery of her missing uncle, George Angell.
Aided by a small unlikely crew aboard a questionably seaworthy vessel, LaGrasse and Thurston venture off toward the lost island city of R'lyeh where they are faced with the decision of whether or not to release the power of the “great old one.”
This particular production, put on by Puppeteers for Fears, was brought to Nevada City on July 18 as part of Sierra Stages Out There Series. Despite the odd timing of a Tuesday evening showing, the performance was a complete sell out as patrons packed into the historic Nevada Theatre for a night of unexpected fun.
According to Gross, this showing was a bit of a last minute stop on an already fully booked tour but it quickly turned out to be one of their most heavily attended performances.
“It's such a physically intensive show to do, that we can only do it so many days in a row before everyone’s just dead weight,” said Gross. “But we decided this was such a cool enough space that we went for it and I'm really glad because this was just a wonderful evening and we hope to come back again someday.”
The immaculately painted auditorium complimented the mystical vibe of “Cthulhu,” which was performed on top of the equally complimentary “Guys & Dolls” set which is slated to run through Aug. 5.
Aside from puppets, the show relies heavily on projections which were artfully curated by Aubrey Hollingshead. This multimedia approach allows for the alternation between animated backgrounds, short movie clips, and what appeared to be shadow puppet cut-outs.
One of the greatest aspects of the performance was the actors’ ability to travel on and off script, incorporating new improvised bits into each show. It was estimated that a good 20% of the July 18 showing was improvised, but audience members unfamiliar with the show would've been hard pressed to pinpoint the differences.
“Anyone who is seeing the show is getting a unique presentation of it,” said Gross. “You could see it three or four times and it would be a bit different everytime and I think that’s one of the essential things that keeps theater alive and vital. … We're trying to do something where we're actually in the room with the people and we want it to be a special thing that can't be replicated and can’t be reproduced and can't be outsourced to AI or anything like that.”
In an age where entertainment generally consists of sequels, remakes, and recycled hodge-podgery, “Cthulhu” breaks the format to shine a light on original ingenuity. With just a three piece band and cast of five puppeteers crouched behind a wall, this Oregon-based crew pulled off a complete 2-hour show with near athletic stamina.
While the fate of Thurston’s uncle remains unclear, and admittedly the audience might’ve preferred a bit more stage time for Cthulhu’s big reveal, the company itself was running like a well-oiled machine ready to delve into its next big dream.