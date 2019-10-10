Jolie and Wayne Turk hadn’t walked more than 15 yards into the line of food and beverage vendors that had taken over the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds but already each had a cardboard container filled with food from a sample of the 40 vendors available at the ninth annual Taste of Yuba-Sutter.
“I think it really showcases the talents of the local businesses all in one spot,” said Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Nicole Rubio who was helping out with the event for the second time.
Jolie had a sample from Sopa Thai Cuisine. She had never been to Sopa Thai and wasn’t sure what the dish she was about the eat was called.
“It’s a great way for us to try it without going to a restaurant,” Turk said.
Wayne was at the event because his son Trevor is a guitarist for the Ray Allen Band who was performing at the event.
“I’m glad that he brought it to our attention, it’s a good event,” he said.
Guests went from tent to tent sampling food and drink from vendors. People were eating as they waited in line for the next vendor or sat at tables set up around the Fairgrounds.
Justin Lighthill’s wife was a one of the judges at this year’s event. An award for top chef and top vintner were up for grabs this year. Lighthill wasn’t able to attend last year because of work but this time had was able to get friends David and Stacy Dorthalina to attend.
They have attended other events similar to the Taste of Yuba-Sutter but, “Not where they let kids come,” Stacy said.
John Black works for radio station 93Q and after not having a beer in six months especially enjoyed the Oktoberfest beer from Sutter Butte Brewing. He attended the event for the first time with his wife Kathy. He was drawn to the event based on the number and variety of vendors offered.
“It’s like going to one gigantic buffet of the best,” he said. “That would be a great name for it.”
Kathy isn’t normally a curry person but being at the event gave her a chance to taste food she wouldn’t want to try in case she didn’t like it.
The Taste of Yuba-Sutter was an opportunity for businesses introduce themselves to the community. One of those restaurants was Fernando’s Cali Kitchen, which opened a month and half ago and is located on Center Street in Yuba City. Owner Fernando Rivas was serving guests chipotle pasta.
The 40 vendors at this year’s event was an increase from 32 at last year’s event, according to Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marni Sanders.
Sanders expected around 500 people to attend Thursday night.
Tickets were $50 and the event was hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce with proceeds going toward the programs and services the chamber offers in the community.