Yuba City native Linsey Beeson was diagnosed with breast cancer in an unconventional – and perhaps unprecedented – way two years ago, two days before Christmas.
Beeson said she was breastfeeding her six-month-old child one day when she noticed a lump. At that point, the 34 year old alerted medical professionals and scheduled an ultrasound and biopsy almost immediately.
“Everything fell into place perfectly,” Beeson said.
However, the results were still not good and Beeson was diagnosed with breast cancer on Dec. 23, 2020.
“We sobbed on the phone together, me and my doctor,” Beeson said.
Beeson was able to start cancer treatment in January 2021 and is now in remission as of June this year.
Beeson said she is feeling much better today and owes a lot of thanks to the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation – the main funding source for women in active treatment of female forms of cancer.
Nancy Elrod, one of the owners of Geweke Ford in Yuba City and director of Pink October, said each year during Pink October the foundation raises between $110,000 to $120,000 – with over $1.26 million going back into the Yuba-Sutter community since 2006.
Elrod said applicants approved for funding help can receive up to $3,000 for assistance with medical and financial bills while they are going through active treatment.
Ninety-nine percent of the foundation applicants are approved through the Advenrtist Health/Rideout cancer center in Marysville. Once approved, Elrod said the patient is assigned a social worker who acts as an intermediary between the patient and the foundation.
“We pay the bills directly to where they need to go,” Elrod said.
For Beeson, it was a load off her mind, and so now that she is in remission, she tries to give back by participating in the annual Pink October Race for Awareness 5K Run/Walk, held each year for 25 years at Geweke Field, which sits directly behind Geweke Ford on Highway 99 in Yuba City.
This was Beeson’s second 5K and the first she finished in full.
“I had to take a shortcut last year but I made it the full thing this year,” Beeson said.
While Beeson is getting her life back on track, she recommends to any cancer survivors to not be afraid or bashful about asking for help during the process.
Beeson said the second year has been harder than the first in terms of moving forward with her life.
But it’s one step at a time back to normal for Beeson and her family, who now reside in Oroville.
While Beeson was proactive in how she was diagnosed with cancer, it was the Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation that spearheaded the road to recovery for Beeson and over 500 women battling a form of female cancer.
“It’s a wonderful foundation, they are very caring,” Beeson said.
Elrod said Pink October will continue Wednesday with a free mammogram day hosted by Sutter Health Hospital.
On Oct. 14, the foundation hosts the Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament beginning at 10 a.m. at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club.
Elrod said sponsorship opportunities are available for Scramble Fore a Cure. For more information, contact Elrod at 530-821-2121 or through email at ngeweke@geweke.com.