Over 600 participants begin the 25th Pink October Race for Awareness 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning at Geweke Field behind Geweke Ford in Yuba City.

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba City native Linsey Beeson was diagnosed with breast cancer in an unconventional – and perhaps unprecedented – way two years ago, two days before Christmas.

Beeson said she was breastfeeding her six-month-old child one day when she noticed a lump. At that point, the 34 year old alerted medical professionals and scheduled an ultrasound and biopsy almost immediately.

