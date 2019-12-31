Curt Aikens - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Curt Aikens, 64, Yuba City, General manager of the Yuba Water Agency
2019: My first task when joining Yuba Water in 1998 was reducing the flood risk to our community. Now, 22 years later, the urban south Yuba County levees are certified to a 100-year level of protection and they will soon have 200-year certification. Furthermore, we are making great progress for 200-year certification of the Marysville levees by 2025. We also got started on a 15,000-acre pilot project to protect our water quality and quantity from mega fires in our watershed, and a 275,000-acre project to reduce the risk of fire in the North Yuba watershed.
2020: I am very hopeful that we’ll be able to come to an agreement with the many other agencies and conservation groups that we’re working with on the Bay-Delta Water Quality Control Plan, which is going to be critically important to provide water reliability for our ag industry and 80 percent of the county’s population that lives in the valley dependent on groundwater for their water supply. I also think we’re going to make some great strides in economic development in 2020. The first key to that is to reduce the risk of flooding in the county, and we have definitely done that and continue to improve in that area every day.