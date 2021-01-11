A 72-year-old from Yuba City is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center for major injuries suffered after a collision with a vehicle while riding a bicycle, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Sam Escheman.
On Saturday around 3 p.m., an Olivehurst man was driving west on Franklin Road, west of the intersection with Harding Road. The bicyclist was also traveling west on Franklin Road on the north side of the road.
Escheman said the collision is still being investigated by the Yuba City Police Traffic Division and the cause of the collision is still unknown. He said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the collision.
The names of the people involved were not released as of late Monday pending the continued investigation, according to Escheman.