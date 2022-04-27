First 5 Yuba County, in partnership with the Yuba County Library, is set to host the 2nd annual Día de los niños event on Saturday at the POW/MIA Park in Edgewater from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Día de los niños, or day of the child, is a “nationally recognized day that emphasizes the importance of literacy for all children from all backgrounds since 1997. On this day, we celebrate diversity, culture, language and inclusion through literacy,” First 5 Yuba said in a statement.
The event is free and will feature various activities, games, giveaways, a live story time, lunch, music and more.