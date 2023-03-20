CHICO — A man was charged Monday with the killing of 61-year-old Daniel Niles after Niles' body was found wrapped in plastic in a shopping cart on March 12.

Timothy Wayne Wiechert, 48, of Chico is believed by the Butte County District Attorney's Office to have killed Niles. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a 28-year-old woman on March 12.

