An Olivehurst woman who was arrested last month after violating her probation requirements following a plea deal in a case involving the death of her 1-year-old son, could be sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting in court to violating that deal, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Eleana Mishelle Carbajal, 35, of Olivehurst admitted in court on Wednesday that she “violated the terms of her probation by having unsupervised contact with a child under the age of 12.”

