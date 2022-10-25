Dahle visits Marysville in statewide campaign trip

State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Beiber, held a campaign rally at the Yuba County Republican Central Committee Office on Monday in Marysville to platform his run for governor and encourage residents to vote in the Nov. 8 election.
Dahle, a state legislator since 2012, is running in opposition to incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is campaigning for a second, four-year term.
The Republican’s visit to Marysville is one of several stops across the state that he will make this week to continue his campaign. Starting in Chico on Monday morning, Dahle and his team planned to drive an 18-wheeler truck advertising his name with a large campaign sign through several towns throughout California, ending in San Diego.
Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, opened the rally with a group prayer asking for a “righteous and good government” by the end of the election. Gallagher believes that many of the issues California residents face today are a result of policy established by Newsom, and believes that Dahle is the right candidate for governor.
“There couldn’t be a bigger difference between the two candidates. (Newsom) is a very privileged person … (Dahle) wants to lead,” Gahllagher said.
According to Dahle, the focus of these small rallies is not to platform his campaign promises or political views, but rather to circulate his name through different communities and convince people to vote.
“My views are all available on my campaign website if anyone has questions. This is really a chance to meet people, get my name out there and make sure they get out and vote,” he said.
Dahle said that his campaign focuses are amending the cost of living in the state and establishing energy independence for California.
“I want to make the California dream a reality, not a nightmare,” he said.
On Sunday, Dahle and Newsom faced off in the only gubernatorial debate before Election Day. During the debate, Dahle criticized Newsom’s support for Proposition 1, a ballot measure which would cement the right to an abortion in California’s Constitution.
If elected, Dahle said he would remove $20 million from the state’s budget that would help pay for women from other states to come to California for the procedure. While he is supportive of funding for reproductive care, he is staunchly against funding for both in-state and out-of-state abortions.
In response to the rise in gas prices, Dahle said that as governor, he would push to suspend the state’s 54-cent gas tax, believing that this would be the fastest way to drive down inflation.
Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw made an appearance at the rally and endorsed Dahle saying that he is “the right man for the job.”
Following the Marysville rally, Dahle continued his statewide journey to Hilmar and Rocklin on Monday. A final rally will be held on Oct. 29 in San Diego.