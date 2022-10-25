Dahle visits Marysville in statewide campaign trip

State Sen. Brian Dahle held a campaign rally Monday in Marysville hosted by the Yuba County Republican Central Committee.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

State Sen. Brian Dahle, R-Beiber, held a campaign rally at the Yuba County Republican Central Committee Office on Monday in Marysville to platform his run for governor and encourage residents to vote in the Nov. 8 election.

Dahle, a state legislator since 2012, is running in opposition to incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is campaigning for a second, four-year term.

Tags

Recommended for you