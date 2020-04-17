Today: Ricky Samayoa, Marysville mayor.
Ricky Samayoa said community members need to continue to look out for each other and not let their guard down. He said people should look for where to give back, suggesting people give to organizations like faith groups and food banks at this time.
“I am extremely proud of our volunteers, local businesses and non-profit community for stepping up and leaning in,” Samayoa said.
“Now it is our job as local governments to be prepared to support our small businesses in getting back up and running at full force as soon as it is deemed safe. Great to see the efforts from our two county governments, but I believe there is still more we can do to lift our community."
How’s family life when you’re all stuck in the house?
We asked our Facebook friends how it was going being together as a family all the time. How do you cope? Are you getting along OK? Have tips for the rest of us on how to survive as a family?
Here’s a few comments:
– Kimberly Joia P: My biggest thing is keeping the kids busy and off screens as much as possible. They are allowed a little TV time before bed and two hours of video games during the day but the rest of the time has to be school or play. I make sure I have a plethora of activities for them.
– Sheryl Virginia Kuhn: More people are on social media than ever before. I mean if everyone was really spending quality time we (yes me included) wouldn’t be able to answer this question. Lol. Tic Tok is exploding, Instagram is busy.