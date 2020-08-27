(Editor’s Note: Some four months ago, we asked an array of local leaders to give us their takes on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on our communities. We’re circling back around and asking some of the same leaders and some others about how they see things as we go beyond the half-year point with the coronavirus.)
Greg Ponciano, Colusa City Council member:
Although his initial thoughts leaned more towards an overreaction at the start of the pandemic, his attitude has shifted many times as the COVID-19 public health crisis has developed.
“Currently I’ve settled into a more cautious approach,” said Greg Ponciano, Colusa council member. “With that being said, I believe that there should be more local controls in place in a state as diverse as California. The people closest to the situation are best suited to make decisions.”
Ponciano said he believes the primary issue at this time remains the “shackles the state has placed on salons, bars and other small businesses, holding their state licenses hostage.”
“I think those businesses should be open and ultimately the consumer will decide who are taking the precautions and who are not,” said Ponciano. “The irony is that in a small town like this, the person not allowed to cut your hair is likely standing right next to you in line at the market.”
Ponciano said his biggest priority for the community of Colusa at this time is to get everyone back to work safety.
“I think we have demonstrated that we can take the necessary precautions to protect the high risk demographic while still moving forward economically,” said Ponciano. “Even if this were to go on another six months, our community and businesses have educated themselves enough to responsibly continue most operations safely.”
While Ponciano waits for the community to be given the green light to reopen, he said at the end of the day all he can do is continue to educate and update people. As a firm believer that small steps in a small town go a long way, Ponciano said he feels the community must be allowed the freedom to act as they see fit, so long as it does not negatively affect others.
“The citizens of Colusa are the most resilient and tough around,” said Ponciano. “I believe they are tired, frustrated and concerned about the future, but this community has always pulled together in tough times and endured. There is nothing Colusa can’t accomplish once they set their mind to it, I’ve seen it.”
Yuba College hired a new vice president for student success.
Dwayne Hunt will lead admissions and registration, California extended opportunity programs and services, CalWorks, career services, counseling, financial aid, K-12 outreach, testing, transfer, Upward Bound and veterans’ services programs.
He will also have a role in the college’s new $1.3 million federal grant to support low-income students in STEM careers, according to a press release.
“Students are deeply impacted by classroom instruction, but we are learning they are equally, if not more impacted, by their lives outside the classroom,” said Tawny Dotson, president of Yuba College. “Dr. Hunt will bring to this team the expertise we need to ensure students can access our courses, continue their education when life presents challenges, and graduate. As an equity-minded leader, he will do so through a lens to ensure all students find the right support. I’m thrilled he’s here.”
Hunt currently serves as the dean of academic support services at Solano College. He has served at community colleges in California, Pennsylvania and Florida systems at the dean, associate dean, assistant dean and director levels.
He’s also taught as an adjunct professor and held roles in student conduct and resident halls in previous positions.
He has an associate degree from Broward Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University, a master’s degree from the University Mississippi and a doctorate in higher education from Northeastern University.
“Nothing is optional about supporting students in and out of the classroom,” Hunt said. “Student services facilitate the delivery of systems so that all students, especially our most vulnerable, can achieve their stated goals. I want to pursue the California Chancellor’s Vision for Success, our educational and strategic plans, the Student Equity and Achievement Program, and the Guided Pathways Framework. I would also like to work collaboratively with instruction to support student access and success.”