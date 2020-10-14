The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
–Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new event, Poetry Square, will take place at 7 p.m. on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. Diane Funston will host the new event, which will feature different poets from around the nation. This month the guests will be Lara Gularte, Jon Obermeyer and James Applewhite.
– The Yuba Enterprise Support Team will host a free personal protective equipment giveaway for Yuba County businesses from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Yuba County Airport, 1364 Sky Harbor Drive, Olivehurst. This is a drive-through event.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Olivehurst Public Utility District board will meet at 7 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or view the agenda, visit www.opud.org.
– The Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 5:30 p.m. For more information on how to join the meeting and view the agenda, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– The Wheatland School District governing board will meet at 4 p.m. For more information on how to join the virtual meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.wheatlandsd.com.
– The Sutter County Community Action Agency board will meet at 3 p.m. via Zoom. People can call into the meeting by dialing 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 874 7462 5922 and the password is 516576. For more information, visit www.suttercares.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Teegarden Event Center will host a haunted house from 7-10 p.m. at the Teegarden Event Center, 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. The house will be transformed into a ghostly mansion. Due to COVID-19, it’s asked that people wear masks inside the house – Halloween masks will not be accepted as face masks. The entrance fee costs $12. For more information, visit www.teegardeneventcenter.com.
– The Arbuckle Methodist Church, 600 Ninth St. in Arbuckle, will host a rummage sale from 5-8 p.m. Masks must be worn to attend.
– POSTPONED: The Acting Company’s production of “Mary Poppins” has been postponed. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETINGS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.