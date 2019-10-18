TODAY
EVENTS
10th annual California Beer and Wine Festival, 1 p.m-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Yuba City’s Town Center on Plumas Street. Cost: $30-$40. For more information, visit www.californiabeerandwinefestival.com.
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m., Toyota Amphitheatre, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information, visit www.livenation.com/venues/14998/toyota-amphitheatre.
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company.
Yuba Sutter Symphony Fall Classics Concert, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Featuring Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with Helen Graham as soloist. Cost: Free with donations accepted.
Yuba City Certified Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Town Square, Plumas Boulevard and C Street, Yuba City. Local and regional produce, arts and craft vendors. Cost: Free. Facebook: Yuba City Certified Farmers Market. Call: 671-2003.
Celebration of Life for Margery Evelyn Magill, 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. Magill was killed in Washington D.C. while walking a dog. People are asked to wear purple, dog-themed clothes or Converse shoes.
Songs We Wrote, and Songs We Love - The Galvins with special guest Steve Miller, 7:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E Street, Marysville. The Galvins are celebrating 30 years, sharing their anniversary with a concert featuring songs they’ve written and others. The will be joined by Steve Miller with songs from his folk opera. Cost: $10. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women monthly meeting, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, Adventist/Rideout Conference Room, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. The speaker will be Betty Nelson, Deputy & Financial Director of Casa de Esperanza. Lunch will be catered by chef Salim of Café Collage and will include nicoise salad, potato gratin, beef bourguignon and yogurt with caramelized peaches in blackberry honey. Visitors and potential members are welcome at AAUW meetings. Space is limited and reservations are required. Cost: $18 payable in advance. Send check to AAUW, P.O. Box 3031, Yuba City, CA 95992, to arrive no later than Monday, October 14. For more information contact Kathryn Jankowski, 713-4467.
Band Together for Christ, Oct. 19, 5 p.m.-9 p.m., The FIVE30 Event Center, 1104 J Street, Marysville. Free music festival after the storm canceled part of the previous event. Live bands, food vendors, games, prizes, kids zone, teen area. Cost: Free. For more information, email bandtogetherforchrist@gmail.com or visit the Band Together for Christ Facebook and Instagram.