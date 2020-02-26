TODAY
EVENTS
– Songwriter Workshop, a place to share your thoughts, writing and take part in the conversation of songwriting facilitated by Tom Galvin every fourth Thursday of the month, 6-7:30 p.m., the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information call 916-712-3037.
– The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works and Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Feather River Baptist Church, 5400 Chestnut Road, Olivehurst. For more information call 916-677-6696 or visit www.sutterbuttesgemmin.org.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape has partnered with the Sutter County Library to host a free “Children’s Story Time in the Park,” at the nursery located at 1332 Woodward St. in Yuba City from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will read garden themed books and have the opportunity to explore the nursery. For more information, call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
– The 35th annual Chamber of Commerce Gala will be at 6 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. For more information, visit www.yubasutterchamber.com/gala.html.
– Nikki Glaser will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 Highway 45, Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission is $25. Must be ages 21 or older to attend. For more information visit 458-8844.
– Band and Jazz Concert presented by Yuba College Music Department, featuring the Yuba College Symphonic Band and Yuba College Jazz Ensemble, will be from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. Admission is free. For more information, call 741-6829.
– Yuba Sutter Arts is hosting an opportunity for people to learn West African and Afro-Caribbean drumming and dance during the Fenix Drum and Dance Class beginning at 6 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The drumming techniques and dance moves will be taught by Olivia Yasmin James. The class costs $20. For more information or to register and pay, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.