TODAY
EVENTS
“History Talks,” presented by The Marysville Art Club, will be from 10 a.m.-noon. The theme is “The Sweethearts of Marysville.” There will be talks on women of history and their romantic times in Marysville. Seating is limited. For location and to reserve a spot, call 740-2418.
Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, staring at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
Stand as 1 Open Mic!, an event for the spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s Candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will me at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will me at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Public Works and Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health advisory board will have a regular meeting at 5 p.m. at 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City.
Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will have a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Sutter County Campus, 3301 E Onstott Road, Yuba City, inside room 206.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
“The Buddy Holly Story,” presented by The Acting Company. Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from Noon until 2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
“Children’s free story time in the park,” hosted by Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape and Sutter County Library at the nursery, located at 1332 Woodward St. in Yuba City from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will read garden themed books and have the opportunity to explore the nursery. For more information, call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
Father-Daughter Dance at Calvary Chapel will from 6-9 p.m. at 613 Bogue Road, Yuba City. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. This event is open to all ages. For more information call 674-5296 or visit www.ccyubacity.com.
Valentine’s Day Dessert Social, hosted by Cooper Ave. Baptist Church will be at 7 p.m. at 804 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. Bring a dessert to share with friends, family, and valentines. There will be a card craft table, games, dessert and more. This is a family friendly event. For more information, call 673-9278.
CLUB MEETINGS
SUPPORT GROUPS
Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064
Al-Anon - Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more, information call 334-6734.
Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.