TODAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, an event for the spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations, will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 742-2787.
– The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business Women to Business Women,” meeting at Rocco’s Bar and Grill, located at 546 Market St. in Colusa, from 6-8 p.m. The free event is for any women who owns a business, is thinking of starting a business or wants to grow their existing business to share ideas and network. Hors d’oeuvers and beverages will be served and a no-host bar will be available. Guest speaker Wendy Zapata will discuss setting expectations in business. For more information, contact Susan Gibbs at 458-5479 or Nancy Newlin at 458-5400.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
– Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will have a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. at The Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Admission is $17. For more information, call 218-1196.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the LOUSD board room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– SOLD OUT: Our Lady of Lourdes School annual crab feed will be from 5:30-8 p.m. at St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Ave., Colusa. There will be crab, pasta, salad, beer and wine available and an auction. Admission is $50 per person or $25 per child ages 10 and under, or $350 per table. For more information, call 458-8208.
– Cover Me Badd will perform live music at 10 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain stage, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. This event is free and for people 21 and up.
– Kaylee Starr will perform live country and rock acoustic music at 7 p.m. at Krankin Hanks 726 J St., Marysville. For more information, call 923-7285.
– Local classic rock band, Matrix, will perform from 8-11 p.m. at Sopa Thai Cuisine, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 790-7672.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– Gilchrist “Whatnot,” located at 101 C St. in Marysville, will host an art exhibit entitled “River” to start the Chinese New Year, featuring the work of Alexandra Sprowls with Steve Lim, from 6-9 p.m. Sprowls has new pieces inspired by the rivers and waterways of the Yuba-Sutter area. Neva’s Place will feature musical guests Paul de Silva and Mori Even.
– Bok Kai Temple Museum, which features objects used in the temple throughout its history in Marysville will have a reception with light refreshments in honor of the opening from 5-7 p.m. at First and D streets, Marysville. Museum admission is free.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council will host a workshop: Setting City Council Priorities for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. Individuals wishing to address the City Council concerning consent calendar items or on matters not already on the agenda are invited to make oral comments of up to three minutes. It will be at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information call city manager, Marti Brown, at 749-3901 or email mbrown@marysville.ca.us