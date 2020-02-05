TODAY
EVENTS
– The 55th annual Colusa Farm Show will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. There will be 350-plus exhibitors, food concessions, free parking and free admission. For more information, call 458-2641.
– Artist Reception at The Theater Art Gallery will be from 5-7 p.m. at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. There will be art work for view and sale and complimentary refreshments. Admission is free.
– Virgil Atkinson, a local musician, will perform live at The Teegarden House from 5-7 p.m. at 731 Plumas St., Yuba City. He will perform songs by Creed, Bon Jovi, The Eagles and more. For more information, call 645-7061.
– Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts will host a paint night, Beauty and the Beast Rose, from 6-9 p.m. at 984 Gray Ave., Yuba City. Admission is $45. This is a family friendly event that will benefit the MCAA music program. For more information, visit www.eventbrite.com.
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information call 916-712-3037.
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, an event for the spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Yuba City. For more information, call 742-2787, email email@yubasutterarts.org or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will have a general meeting at 7 p.m. at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, inside the Sutter room.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon-7:30 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– “The Vagina Monologues,” an episodic play written by Eve Ensler that covers various issues women face, will be performed as a fundraiser for Casa de Esperanza at 7 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at Yuba Sutter Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. Tickets cost $20 and may be purchased online at www.yubasutterarts.org or in person at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. For questions, contact 742-2787.
– Drug Take Back, an event to dispose of unused and expired prescription medication, will be from 9-11 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This event is hosted by the Yuba City Police Department and the Yuba City Senior Center. For more information, call 822-4608.
– CANCELED: The Museum at the Museum event Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church was going to host at the Sutter County Museum has been canceled. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
- “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis Club will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.