TODAY
EVENTS
– Artist Reception at the Theater Art Gallery will be from 5-7 p.m. at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Featured artists Vern Hill and Paul Spoto will exhibit their respective paintings and ceramics alongside works by gallery artists Rosalynd Bliss, D. Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Janet Todd and Walt Zukas. Admission is free. The art show and sale will continue through March 28.
– The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host the sixth annual Local Bounty Fundraiser dinner in the main exhibit hall of the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person and can be purchased on the Colusa County Farm Bureau’s website or on the CCFB Local Bounty Fundraiser Facebook events page. For more information, call the Colusa County Farm Bureau at 458-5130 or email monica@colusafarmbureau.com.
– Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin will be at 6:30 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. This open mic setting will include featured poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Drug Take Back, an event to dispose of unused and expired prescription medication, will be from 9-11 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This event is hosted by the Yuba City Police Department and Senior Center. For more information, call 822-4608.
– The Yuba-Sutter Legal Center for Seniors will host their 25th annual Italian dinner fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Money raised will be used to provide free legal service to local seniors. Marysville Kiwanis will provide dinner and River Valley High School students will attend tables. Tickets are $20 each or $100 per table of six. For more information, call 742-2334.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. The meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.