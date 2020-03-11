TODAY
EVENTS
– The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Wheatland School District Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the district office, 111 Main St., Wheatland.
– Sutter Yuba Behavioral Health Department Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. at 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City.
– Williams Unified School District Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams.
– Live Oak Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the LOUSD board room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Sperbeck’s Nursery and Landscape has partnered with the Sutter County Library to host a “Children’s Free Storytime in the Park,” at the nursery, 1332 Woodward St. in Yuba City, from 10-11 a.m. Attendees will read garden themed books and have the opportunity to explore the nursery. For more information, call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
– Students from Yuba City High School will show off their various works of art during a gallery reception from 5-6:30 p.m. at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. There will be everything from drawing, painting, ceramics and more on display. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095), Yuba City chapter, will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.