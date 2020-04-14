TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 6 p.m. The meeting is taking place by telephonic means. People can access the meeting by visitng https://zoom.us/j/718556774?pwd=L2pRT1IzUzJOK014TWY0WW9nZVlvZz09&status=success. The password is WUHSD.
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view a livestream of the meeting at https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. People can make a comment via the eComment feature at the link or can email the city clerk at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item.
– CANCELED: The Williams City Council meeting has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be on May 20 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic with Tom Galvin, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, will take place at 6:30 p.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/542118649, the meeting ID is 542 118 649. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org, call 713-8784 or visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– CANCELLED: A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226.