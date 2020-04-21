The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an artist interview via Facebook Live from 4-5 p.m. with Pam Nowak, a local artist and arts educator. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
– The Colusa County Democratic Central Committee will be holding their monthly meeting online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Using Zoom, the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required to attend. To register, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsc-6uqDsoEtbzHTGGlEWmz_kccFMkBdfW. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETING
– CANCELED: The Yuba City Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for May 13 at 6 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– CANCELED: Embracing your Codependency and Self Care, which normally meets on Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., will be closed until the shelter-in-place directive is no longer in place. For more information, call 701-8961.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host a songwriter workshop via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/95715335258 and enter meeting ID: 957 1533 5258 or call +1 301 715 8592. For more information, email email@yubasutterarts.org or call 713-8784.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. People can connect through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/92122335778?pwd=VGNVaDVEMXIQRUxEb0hocjlZWjJ0UT09. The meeting ID is 92122335778 and the password is 3Cd9vf. For more information, visit www.lousd.k12.ca.us.
– Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations,the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/315755689?pwd=UGZ0c3Q2SWx1UXpIN1huTC9ZQ0F5UT09 and enter meeting ID: 315 755 689 and password: 1ksYKH or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
– CANCELED: Sutter County Public Works and Support Services Committee meeting has been canceled.
– CANCELED: First 5 Yuba County Children and Families Commission meet has been canceled.