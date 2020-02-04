TODAY
EVENTS
– The 55th annual Colusa Farm Show will be from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 10th St., Colusa. There will be 350-plus exhibitors, food concessions, free parking and free admission. For more information, call 458-2641.
– The Poetry Out Loud contest for Sutter County high school students in ninth through 12th grade will be at 6 p.m. at Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St. Marysville. For more information, call 749-8065. A recital contest for high school students and winners will receive cash prizes up to $200.
– Yuba-Sutter Food Bank will have a fruit and veggies giveaway from 1-3 p.m. at the old Peach Tree Mall, 6000 Lindhurst Ave., Marysville. For more information, call 673-3834.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the city council chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
– The Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
– Yuba County Children's Wellness & Child Abuse Prevention Council will meet at 8 a.m. at 1128 Yuba St., Marysville, upstairs. For more information, call 749-7554.
– The Regional Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 12:15 p.m. at 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else's addiction or behaviors, people in recovery and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call
334-6734.