TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Focus on Marysville will have their monthly meeting at 8 a.m. at Gilchrist “whatnot” at 101 C St., Marysville.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the Yuba County Office of Education, 935 14th St., Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City.
– Colusa County Board of Education will meet at 4 p.m.in the large conference room at 345 Fifth St., Colusa.
– Wheatland Union High School District board will meet at 5 p.m. in the library at 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will have a board meeting at 1 p.m. at Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– The Yuba City Commission on Aging will have a regular meeting at 10 a.m. at the Yuba College Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Yuba City.
– The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department STARS will have their monthly meeting on at 1 p.m. at the top of the outdoor stairway in the community room of the sheriff’s department, 720 Yuba St., Marysville.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 70 will hold its monthly board meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the district office, 1138 Fourth St., Meridian.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– “History Talks,” presented by The Marysville Art Club, will be from 10 a.m.-noon. The theme is “The Sweethearts of Marysville.” There will be talks on women of history and their romantic times in Marysville. Seating is limited. For location and to reserve a spot, call 740-2418.
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
– The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Public Works and Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health advisory board will have a regular meeting at 5 p.m. at 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City.
– Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees will have a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at the Sutter County Campus, 3301 E Onstott Road, Yuba City, inside room 206.