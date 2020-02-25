TODAY
EVENTS
– Online Safety and Human Trafficking Prevention, a course on awareness and prevention about online safety and human trafficking hosted by Colusa County Office of Education, will be from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at 499 Marguerite St., Williams, in the multi-purpose room. To register or for more information, call Claudia Tinoco 473-1350 ext: 10304 or email ctinoco@ccoe.net.
– The UC Cooperative Extension is hosting Sutter-Yuba-Colusa Walnut Day from 1-4:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Registration begins at noon – it’s asked that people register by 12:55 p.m. Parking is limited at the hall but there is spillover parking on Veterans Memorial Circle and Poole Boulevard. For more information, call 822-7515 or visit cesutter.ucanr.edu/.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Sutter County Senior Commission will meet at noon in the Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Wednesday AFG will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Songwriter Workshop, a place to share your thoughts, writing and take part in the conversation of songwriting facilitated by Tom Galvin every fourth Thursday of the month, 6-7:30 p.m., the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information call 916-712-3037.
– The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Public Works and Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Sutter Buttes Gem & Mineral Society will meet at 7:30 p.m. at Feather River Baptist Church, 5400 Chestnut Road, Olivehurst. For more information call 916-677-6696 or visit www.sutterbuttesgemmin.org.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.