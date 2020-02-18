TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Youth Commission meets every third Wednesday of the month to discuss general policies that involves recreation programs for youth, the involvement of foster youth within municipal government to evaluate and seek solutions to problems and youth activities and concerns. Their next meeting will be 6-7 p.m. located in the Sutter Room at City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Regional Housing Authority will meet at 12:15 p.m. at Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Drive, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host Library Night at 6 p.m. at the Yuba City Library, 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. This is an event to celebrate Black History Month. There will be stories and viewings of photos and historical items from America and Africa. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, an event for the spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations, will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. The event is free and open to the public. For more information call 742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
– Sutter-Yuba Republican Women Federated will have a luncheon meeting at 11 a.m. at The Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Admission is $17. For more information, call 218-1196.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the LOUSD board room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.