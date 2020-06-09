The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will take place at 6 p.m. at https://discord.gg/Vpy4ktD. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page or call 742-2787.
– Indivisible Colusa will host a peaceful protest in E and Fifth streets in Williams – in front of Starbucks – from 9-9:30 a.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, visit the Solidarity with Black Lives Matter events page on Facebook.
– Peaceful protesters will gather at 745 10th St. in Colusa from 5-7 p.m. to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Participants are encouraged to bring a sign, wear a facial covering and maintain social distancing at all times. For more information, email colusa.blm.ally@gmail.com
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Office of Education board is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Further information about the meeting wasn’t available prior to publication. For more information, visit www.yubacoe.org.
– Colusa County Office of Education board will meet at 4 p.m. via teleconference. People can participate in the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/956848001 or by calling 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 956 848 001.
– The Feather River West Levee Financing Authority board of directors will have a teleconference meeting at 3 p.m. People can access the meeting by visiting bluejeans.com/515490631 or calling 408-419-1715. The meeting ID is 515 490 631.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87419810810?pwd=elg4VVp2QXVFRGxDNlQ2UDNLa0tUdz09. The meeting ID is 874 1981 0810 and the password is 5xXwhC.
– The Yuba Community College District board will meet at 5 p.m. To participate in the meeting, visit https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/96171326492 or call 1-669-900-6833. The Zoom meeting ID is 961-7132-6492.