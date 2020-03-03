TODAY
EVENTS
– Shakespeare Readers’ Theater will be at 6 p.m. Yuba Sutter Arts welcomes both experienced and novice readers, as well as listeners, for guided readings of favorite Shakespeare works. The program is free and scripts are provided. It will be at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will meet at 8 a.m. at 1128 Yuba St., Marysville.
– Colusa County Planning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay St., Colusa, Suite 108.
– Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, inside council chambers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin will be at 6:30 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. This open mic setting will include featured poets, writers and other presenters and lots of opportunity for audience participation. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– Artist Reception at the Theater Art Gallery will be from 5-7 p.m. at 756 Plumas St., Yuba City. Featured artists Vern Hill and Paul Spoto will exhibit their respective paintings and ceramics alongside works by gallery artists Rosalynd Bliss, D. Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Janet Todd and Walt Zukas. Admission is free. The art show and sale will continue through March 28.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
– Sutter County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.