TODAY
EVENTS
– Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will be at 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. This is a place to learn or perfect D&D skills with likeminded players. This is a free event. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Shakespeare Readers’ Theater will be at 6 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. Yuba Sutter Arts welcomes both experienced and novice readers, as well as listeners, for guided readings of favorite Shakespeare works. The program is free and scripts are provided. For more information, call 742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Commission on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department STARS will meet at 1 p.m. at the top of the outdoor stairway in the community room of the sheriff’s department, 720 Yuba St., Marysville. The speaker will be Robyn Hauck, jury clerk, to talk about what the grand jury does.
– Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency will host a board meeting at 1 p.m. at Yuba City Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Wheatland Economic Development Committee will meet at 3 p.m. at Wheatland City Hall, 111 C St., Wheatland.
– Colusa County Office of Education Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the CCOE Large Conference Room, 345 Fifth St., Colusa.
– Yuba County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Yuba County Office of Education, 935 14th St., Marysville. For more information, call Halee Pomeroy 749-4853 or halee.pomeroy@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.
– Wheatland Union High School District will meet at 5 p.m. in the Wheatland Union High School library, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the North/South Board Room at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information call 701-8961.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills. Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently, starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages. For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Sutter Yuba Behavioral Health Department Advisory Board will meet at 5 p.m. at 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City.
– Williams Unified School District Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the College & Career Center, 260 11th St., Williams.
– Live Oak Unified School District will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the LOUSD board room, 2201 Pennington Road, Live Oak.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.