TODAY’S EVENTS
– First 5 Yuba County Children & Families Commission will host “Concerts for Kids! Live with Sideshow Joe,” starting at 5:30 p.m. SideShow Joe brings pre-school fun, puppets, stories and songs to this half hour of live entertainment available via Facebook Live. To watch, tune into www.facebook.com/SideShowJoeYC/.
–The Sutter County Museum will host a Certified Farmers Market in the park behind the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Working Rangelands Wednesdays Webinar will be at 1 p.m. The webinar will explore topics around rangeland agriculture in California and across the west. To register to receive a Zoom link the morning of the webinar, visit ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=30193. For more information, contact Don Macon at dmacon@ucanr.udu.
–A free face mask giveaway will be held at Blackburn Talley Sports Complex, 300 Burns Drive, Yuba City, from 5-6 p.m. There is a limit of four masks per vehicle and will be given out until all 1,000 masks are gone.
– Family Action Centers of Colusa County will host a drive-through produce giveaway at noon until the food is gone at Williams Family Action Center, 602 12th St., Williams.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Members of the public can view a livestream of the meeting online at https://liveoakca.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1. Public comments can be submitted via email to the city clerk at cmenchaca@liveoakcity.org during the meeting prior to the close of public comment on an item. Public comments will also be accepted online through May 20 through the eComment feature at the link above.
– Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us, select “Join a Meeting” and enter the meeting ID. People can also listen by calling 1-877-853-5247. The meeting ID is 978 8655 8258 and the password is 704744.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host an Open Mic Spoken Word/Poetry event at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The event is moderated by Tom Galvin. To access the event, visit https://zoom.us/j/91461542440 or call in at 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 914-6154-2440. For more information, visit the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. If someone has questions or needs assistance with Zoom, call Abbie Cesena at 713-8784.
– A free face mask giveaway will be held in the parking lot of East Nicolaus High School, 2454 Nicolaus Ave., Nicolaus, from 5-6 p.m. There is a limit of four masks per vehicle and will be given out until all 1,000 masks are gone.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Wheatland School District board will meet at 4 p.m. via Zoom. To join the meeting, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9951020541?pwd=TUlhNzFxQUpqUFBuQUVJU2hNQjA5UT09. The meeting ID is 995 102 0541 and the password is WSD0416.
– Live Oak Unified School District board will meet at 6:30 p.m. To access the meeting through Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87070669442?pwd=eVZPbHkvOHZqQVJiMURqR3NXOW9xdz09. The meeting ID is 870 7066 9442 and the password is 4Pk2hc.
– Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83242813151?pwd=cDgzcUJGS3JzbU04WVp6cGlWY0lJdz09 and enter meeting ID: 832 4281 3151 and password: 4HiHHb or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.