State of things:
Local leaders offer pandemic thoughts
Today: Doreen Osumi, Yuba City Unified School District superintendent.
Doreen Osumi said she is proud of the work staff has done to implement distance learning, continue school meal programs and close schools safely.
“We know that the (distance learning) model will not be perfect on day one, but we will continue to improve and refine the model as time goes on,” Osumi said.
She said her main concern is contacting all of the students during this transitional period, asking the public to help spread the word about distance learning.
“Our teachers, counselors, social workers, office staff, and administrators have reached out to families but we still have not connected with every single family,” Osumi said. “The community can assist us with helping to get the word out that school is in session for all students.”
Osumi said if families need assistance, to contact their children’s school, or call the district office at (530) 822-5200.
Local state senator helps chair pandemic fund oversight
State Sen. Jim Nielsen, whose district includes Yuba-Sutter-Colusa, will serve as vice chair of a new Senate budget subcommittee focusing on the state’s response to the pandemic.
Last month, the Legislature passed a plan appropriating from $500 million to $1 billion from the state’s General Fund for emergency
medical
responses related to the pandemic, enabling the state to expand efforts to limit the spread.
Days later, Gov. Gavin Newson issued an order transferring $1.3 billion to the account, bringing its balance to $1.4 billion.
“It is the duty of the Legislature to ensure that public funds are used in the most appropriate and cost-effective manner, while also thoughtfully using resources to meet our state’s immediate public health and economic challenges,” said Nielsen.
The subcommittee’s first hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. and can be viewed by the public by visiting www.senate.ca.gov.