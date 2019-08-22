Elicia Stewart and Rich Fitzgerald stood poised among fellow dancers in the shadows awaiting their time to shine in the limelight.
The ninth annual Dance With Our Stars sold out the Colusa Casino Resort with 500 attendees watching and judging dancers strut their stuff with the goal of raising funds for a variety of Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital programs, departments and clinics.
“We’re a little nervous and the adrenaline is starting to kick in,” Stewart said. “It’s amazing to see all the support.”
Stewart and Fitzgerald, both Yuba City residents, wanted to do their part to raise money and support the cause.
“I wanted to support the Emergency Department because I grew up here and they’re the first point of contact for people,” she said. “My mom had to go there recently and it was a good experience.”
Stewart is a personal trainer/fitness coach and Fitzgerald has been taking dance lessons at Jacques Dance Expressions.
“Amanda Davis (my dance teacher) talked me into doing this,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve been taking West Coast Swing and East Coast Swing lessons with her for awhile and wanted to give back to the community.”
Jeff Swanson, executive director of the Rideout Foundation, said they’ve already raised some $125,000 so far this year and $890,000 over the last nine years.
“The popularity and success of the event is the cast – caring people in the community who are willing to step outside of their comfort zone and take on a challenge for a great cause,” Swanson said. “People are passionate about Adventist Health and Rideout because they have a mom or brother who was treated at the Cancer Center, or a father or aunt who were treated at the Heart and Vascular center, or maybe a son or daughter who were born at the Family Birth Center.”
There were 14 dancers, which included seven teams with two dancers each, a professional and a celebrity. Each team picked a specific Adventist Health and Rideout department or clinic to help.
“The hospital and clinics touch so many lives across our community, once you provide a platform like Dance With Our Stars, the community cast can share their remarkable stories,” he said. “And true philanthropy follows their passion.”
The fundraising goal for each contestant is set at $5,000 and Swanson said they make sure the teams have the capability to exceed the goal.
“This year all seven celebrity teams have exceeded their initial goals and most have increased their goals to $10,000-$15,000,” he said. “In fact, for the first time ever, one of our celebrity cast members has exceeded $25,000. I can’t say enough about how remarkable this year’s cast has been.”
People are still able to support the cast members and Adventist Health/Rideout until mid-September by voting and donating online.
“One of the unique aspects we have added to the competition is the Community Choice Award. The two finalists who receive the most votes at the event will face off in a 14-day competition to determine the winner,” he said. “Community voting opens Aug. 24 and closes on Sept. 6.”