During its next scheduled meeting on Tuesday, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors will alert the public of a letter sent in December by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that warned the county and Yuba County Sheriff’s Office of “potential liability” in regards to conditions at the Yuba County Jail.
The letter, which is dated Dec. 10, is addressed to both Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson and Yuba County Board of Supervisors Chair Gary Bradford. In it, the ACLU brings forth several allegations against the jail and what it said are rights violations of those held in civil custody because of a contract the jail has with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
According to that contract, the jail receives money from ICE for the detention of individuals the federal agency brings in.
Previously, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Williams told the Appeal that Yuba County Jail receives $158.13 per day for 150 detainees housed and an additional $13.79 per day for every detainee over 150 as part of the agreement. Laura Duarte Bateman, communications manager for California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice (CCIJ), said that statement was misleading.
“The jail actually receives $158.13 per day for a 150-bed minimum, which means they get 158.13*150, or $23,719.50 per day as a minimum, regardless of how many people are in there – or if any,” Bateman said in an email to the Appeal. “So for example, for those two months that there were zero people detained by ICE at YCJ (Yuba County Jail) they received $1.4 million.”
Anderson said that the money that comes from the ICE contract is not only beneficial for the jail, but the county itself.
“Absolutely the county benefits from the contract,” said Anderson during a tour of the Yuba County Jail on Friday.
In the letter sent by the ACLU, the nonprofit organization accuses the jail of violations that have occurred while housing individuals detained by ICE.
The ACLU claims that the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and Yuba County Jail have “consistently subjected individuals in ICE custody to dangerous and unlawful treatment, including a lack of acceptable medical care, spoiled food, unhygienic conditions, and unnecessary use of administrative segregation.”
The ACLU said the only way to stop these violations is for Yuba County to “terminate its contract with ICE.”
According to the ACLU, it is a violation of California Penal Code 4002 to allow individuals detained for civil process to be detained with those incarcerated for criminal process. Individuals held for ICE are detained for “civil immigration proceedings” and “must not be housed with people being detained or incarcerated for criminal purposes,” the ACLU said.
The organization said jail officials have skirted these rules by falsely claiming that some individuals in ICE custody were classified as “higher security.” In its letter, the ACLU said these classifications are “sometimes based on outdated, incorrect, and later disproven information.”
As a result of these actions, the ACLU alleges that Yuba County Jail has violated the California Penal Code when it assigns those in ICE custody to be held in “the same housing ‘pods’ as people in criminal custody.”
YCSO officials said these accusations were not credible.
“It is my opinion (and that of Counsel) that the ACLU has taken an overly broad view of the cited penal code section,” Anderson said in an email on Friday. “The Yuba County Jail makes no determination on whom ICE detains and simply complies with the requests to detain in accordance with our contract. It is the responsibility of jail staff to conduct criminal history checks and classify all who are detained at our jail. The basis of the classification is to ensure the safety of those incarcerated in our facility as well as our staff.”
The problem with ‘co-mingling’
Minju Cho, staff attorney for the ACLU Foundation of Northern California who was listed as the co-author of the letter from the organization, said because of what she called in the letter “co-mingling” of ICE detainees and those held for criminal purposes, that ICE detainees were subject to degrading treatment by others held at the jail who they were not supposed to be in contact with.
She said individuals who were brought to the jail for criminal reasons and were placed in areas with ICE detainees would make racist comments toward the ICE detainees. She said some were told, “You’re an illegal alien, you don’t belong here.”
Cho said such encounters increase racial tension at Yuba County Jail and make the situation at the jail less safe for everyone involved. She also said these interactions have a profound impact on ICE detainees, who find that treatment degrading and who have a right to fight to stay in the U.S.
She said one ICE detainee who had been in the jail for years eventually gave up that fight because he could no longer handle the conditions at Yuba County Jail. Cho said that was a dereliction of the U.S. Constitution to force people to accept removal orders because of the horrible conditions in which they were living while in detention.
“One thing that struck me when I started working on YCJ issues, people uniformly described it as the worst jail they’ve ever been to,” said Cho.
She said these and other issues at the jail are often easily dismissed by the public who may not understand the impact of these actions on the health and well-being of those involved. Cho said her experiences in interviews with former ICE detainees convinced her how “profound their experiences were and how it affected them.”
According to multiple eyewitness reports collected by the ACLU, those detained by ICE and placed in areas with inmates incarcerated for criminal purposes at Yuba County Jail also have experienced harsher conditions than their counterparts in ICE-only pods.
In its letter, the ACLU said “people in ICE-only pods could move in and out of their cells freely throughout the day into the day room for recreation, phone calls with attorneys, showers, and other activities.”
Those in ICE custody who were not placed in ICE-only pods “felt frustrated, upset, and saddened upon realizing they were treated differently from other groups of individuals detained by ICE, even though everyone was detained for the same reason: civil immigration proceedings.”
‘Health and safety’
The ACLU claimed in its letter that the jail, in accordance with a court-ordered consent decree from 1979, has “failed to meet minimum standards for health and safety.” The organization cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says correctional facilities “should implement enhanced cleaning, disinfecting, and hygiene practices to mitigate the spread of the virus.”
The ACLU said as “recently as January 2021 … some individuals detained for ICE reported being in ‘squalid’ cells, with filthy toilets, moldy walls, and beds covered in dust and other people’s hair. In 2019, detained individuals reported that some cells lacked water and working lights and were infested with cockroaches. These and similarly subpar conditions have long been present at YCJ.”
The ACLU also claims in its letter that the jail is failing to provide timely and adequate medical care to people detained for ICE.
“In fact, ICE’s own medical providers have raised concerns to YCJ staff about the adequacy of medical care provided to persons detained for ICE,” the letter from the ACLU states. “... an ICE Field Medical Coordinator characterized YCJ’s transfer of a person diagnosed with diabetes who was released from the jail with insulin but no insulin syringes as ‘patient neglect,’ ‘incompetence,’ and ‘UNACCEPTABLE.’”
In a March 2018 email, the ACLU said an acting deputy field office director for ICE “contacted a YCSO official to express her concern that ‘[i]n general, it does seem to take Yuba medical a while to respond [to ICE’s questions],’ and further stating, ‘I know they are not used to working with such a demanding agency and we have been understanding of that but it seems to be a continual issue.’”
During a tour of the jail on Friday, the Appeal did not witness any “squalid” cells or other accusations made within the letter.
YCSO Captain Allan Garza said since the COVID-19 pandemic began, ICE detainees have had their own housing unit.
He said they currently have two in custody. During a tour of the jail on Friday, the Appeal was able to see at least one ICE detainee in custody in a recreational portion of the jail. The detainee did not appear to be mistreated or in poor condition because of being housed at Yuba County Jail.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, when inmates are taken into the jail, they are kept isolated for 14 days while in quarantine. Garza said they no longer use the general seating area for ICE detainees or anyone who is brought into the jail because of those protocols. He said once detainees receive a negative COVID test after the 14-day quarantine period, they are moved to their intended area of the jail.
In response to allegations of harsh living conditions at the jail such as an infestation of cockroaches, both Garza and Anderson said they were not true. Garza said a company comes to the jail once a month to apply any pesticides needed.
“The Yuba County Jail is in compliance with detention standards and undergoes numerous inspections annually,” Anderson said. “... In the most recent ODO (Office of Detention Oversight) inspection, the jail was found deficient in one area. That one deficiency was regarding verbiage in our Yuba County Inmate Property Policy and has since been corrected.”
Anderson said the following inspections were done during 2021: two Prison Rape Elimination Act inspections; two ODO inspections; a Nakamoto inspection; a California Board of State and Community Corrections inspection; a Grand Jury inspection; a Health Department inspection; a fire inspection; and one Department of Justice inspection.
Anderson pointed to these inspections as proof that the allegations in the ACLU’s letter were either overblown or simply not true.
Yuba County Grand Jury
According to a 2017/2018 Yuba County Grand Jury report, two inspections of the jail were conducted. During those inspections, the Grand Jury said “safety cells” at the jail that are used to “house detainees/inmates at risk of harming themselves” were “observed to be clean and in good repair.”
According to the Grand Jury report, the “average number of ICE detainees was 180 in 2016, 165 in 2017, and 182 at the time of this writing.” The report went on to say that “gang affiliation is not a noticeable problem with less than ten percent of all inmates being associated with gangs.”
The report also said, “The kitchen area was observed to be clean and well organized, serving well balanced meals. It was stated more than once that this jail has a reputation for the best food in all of California’s correctional system.”
Garza said inmates at Yuba County Jail receive three hot meals a day, something that isn’t common among other jails in the state.
In its findings, the Grand Jury said that “jail staff is doing an outstanding job of maintaining the jail and meeting the needs of the entire jail population.”
Overall, the Grand Jury did not mention that jail conditions were unacceptable or needed to be urgently addressed.
Anderson said the jail is in the process of building a new state-of-the-art medical facility. He said they expected to break ground in March.
A 2020/2021 Yuba County Grand Jury Report also addressed conditions at the jail as they related to COVID.
“By reducing population through parole and transfer, strict quarantine for incoming inmates, adherence to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local Health Department guidelines, they endeavor to provide a safe environment,” the report stated. “The GJ finds that while the day-to-day operations of the YCJ are arduous and challenging, the YCJ meets the needs of Yuba County through diligence, hard work and careful planning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The YCJ staff meets the challenges and maintains the high standards that the community has come to expect.”
To conclude its report for 2020/2021, the Grand Jury said that its “overall impression is that the jail was a clean, well kept, well painted facility with no clutter or debris in the cells or walkways. The jail is adequately lit, ventilated, and the temperature is regulated. The staff have positive attitudes and are trained to secure and manage inmates. The laundry has developed an efficient process to ensure that inmates have clean clothing and bedding. The impression of the GJ is that the kitchen is well run providing nutritional food and the recreational facilities are adequate given limited space. Medical staff is efficient and professional, considering the contagious nature of COVID-19.”
When asked what his response was to the allegations made by the ACLU relating to conditions at the jail, Anderson said, “Don’t always believe what you read.” He admitted the jail was an old building that does come with its own set of challenges, but that any issues that come up are taken care of as soon as possible.
Anderson said the findings by the Grand Jury, and other inspectors that have passed through the jail, proved that conditions aren’t as bad as what some inmates or detainees have made it out to be.
Possible litigation
When asked what it would take to bring litigation against the county or YCSO, Cho said it depends on how the response is to the allegations made in the letter. She said the purpose of the letter was to make sure these alleged violations are addressed and remedied.
“They should now be well aware of this issue and it should be no problem for them to put policies in place so they are not co-mingling,” said Cho. “We want to make sure the jail meets standards and complies with the law. … Those are the kind of factors we want to think about before we bring a lawsuit. We’re gonna wait and see how things unfold.”
As it was conveyed in the letter from the ACLU, Cho said the only sure way to make certain conditions for ICE detainees are resolved is for the county to terminate its contract with ICE. Bateman, with CCIJ, echoed that sentiment and went a step further, calling for the jail to be shut down completely.
“The violations mentioned in the ACLU letter show that there is no way to make Yuba County Jail safe,” said Bateman. “The Yuba Board of Supervisors need to take the violations that occur at YCJ very seriously because they have already resulted in tragic deaths that could have been prevented if the jail had been shut down before. … The only way to prevent more deaths from occurring inside YCJ is to shut it down, as both a jail and a detention center.”
Jail officials denied these accusations and said inmates and detainees at the jail often receive better medical care than the average citizen.
Anderson said allegations of a continued pattern of alleged abuse at the jail are not an accurate description of what is happening day-to-day at the facility.
“I would respond that those allegations are unsubstantiated and demeaning to the men and women who work tirelessly in the jail to provide care for those in our facility,” Anderson said on Friday. “No supporting facts or any individual examples are identified because no such pattern has or presently exists in the jail. Yuba County is under contract with Wellpath for around-the-clock mental and medical health care, which means the people detained in our facility receive a very high level of care and service.”
Anderson went on to say that “it is vital to public safety, which I took an oath to uphold, that we have accountability for those that victimize members of this community – or any other community, for that matter. We at the Sheriff’s Department take our obligation to meet or exceed jail detention standards very seriously and we remain committed to do just that.”
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to inform the public about the ACLU letter at its next meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 8th St., Marysville. The meeting is currently open to the public.