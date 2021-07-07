Another heat wave is forecast to hit the Yuba-Sutter area today (Thursday) and continue into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Courtney Carpenter, warning coordination meteorologist at the NWS Sacramento office, said this is the fourth heat event of the summer thus far.
“We are off to a very warm start,” said Carpenter.
The warmest temperatures of this weather event are expected Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures forecast to reach upwards of 100 to 110 degrees both days for much of the valley and foothills region.
Little overnight relief is anticipated as well, with temperatures expected to remain in the 70s and even 80s in some locations.
“There still is some uncertainty in how strong of an influence the Delta breeze will be … on the resulting temperatures, especially overnight lows, but it will be hotter than the last event,” said Carpenter.
According to the NWS, an excessive heat watch is in effect from 11 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Monday evening.
Heat like this is rare, according to the NWS, and poses a high to very high heat risk to the general public, pets and livestock.
NWS officials recommend drinking extra water, seeking air conditioning when possible, avoiding outdoor activities between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and regularly checking on elderly, children and pets during this extended duration of heat.
Additionally, Carpenter said it is important to continue practicing fire safety during these dangerous heat conditions.
“The winds will be very light outside of the Delta region but it has been very hot and very dry so any fire that does pop up may have the potential to be those plume-dominated fire behaviors just from the excess heat,” said Carpenter.
Carpenter also said it is important to remember cold water safety tips.
“Though those waters have warmed up slightly, we are seeing an increase in activity in area waterways, especially when it gets hotter out,” said Carpenter.
A gradual cooling trend is expected to reach the Yuba-Sutter area next week, said Carpenter, with temperatures starting to cool back down late Monday into Tuesday. By Tuesday, temperatures are expected to cool back down into the 90s.